Google will now help you to pronounce words better

Pronouncing words correctly is a problem for many. But now there is a solution for this. The search giant ‘Google’ will help you to pronounce words correctly.

Search engine Google shall now help you actively improve your pronunciation on its interface. While previously users could hear the pronunciation of a particular word by clicking on the speaker icon by the side of a word, now using machine learning Google will actively listen to and improve your pronunciation.

“…Speech recognition technology processes spoken words by separating them into individual soundbites. Using machine learning, it then cross references your pronunciation with the pronunciation it expects”, informed Google’s Senior Product Manager Tal Snir.

The feature is currently available in English and should soon roll out to Spanish followed by other languages as well.