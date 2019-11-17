Muslim personal law board to file review petition on Ayodhya verdict

An urgent meeting of All India Muslim personal law board on Wednesday was held at Lucknow.Leaders of Muslim community from all over the nation including AMIAM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took part.The board in a brief press conference said that they will file a review petition on the recent Ayodhya verdict which grants permission to build Ram mandir on the disputed land and a separate 5 Acre land for constructing a mosque.

Speaking at Press conference AIMPLB attorney Zafaryab Jeelani said that 5 acres of land was not the reason for fighting such a long legal battle.”The Supreme Court decision had some paradoxies which should be addressed.The court maintains that the Idol was brought from outside and placed in the Masjid.Then how it can be given a divine status? A birth place cannot be regarded as a person itself.There is no evidence that the birth place was beneath the central dome of the masjid. Supreme court concedes that the place was used to offer namaz.We reject the grant of 5 acres of land”,said AIMPLB attorney Zafaryab Jeelani.

The attorney added that Ayodhya have 27 Mosques and the fight was not for Mosque but for justice.The review petition had to be filed with in 30 days.He also alleged that Iqbal Ansari who fought the case is under pressure both from police and the administration.