Pakistan politician requests Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give him asylum in India

Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Altaf Hussain has requested Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help by giving asylum and financial help to him and his companions.

On October 10, Hussain was charged by the UK’s Crown Prosecution Services with the terrorism offence in a case related to his incendiary speech relayed from the UK to his followers in Pakistan. He is due to stand trial in June 2020 and passport remains with the UK police as part of his bail conditions and he is not allowed to apply for any travel document unless permitted by the court.

“If India’s Prime Minister Modi allows me to come to India and provides me asylum with my colleagues, I am ready to come to India along with my colleagues because my grandfather is buried there. My grandmother is buried there and thousands of my relatives are buried there in India. I want to go to India to their graves”, said Hussain.

Hussain alleged that his assets, house and offices were taken over in Karachi after August 22, 2017. He asked the Indian Prime Minister to help him with money if he could not provide him asylum.

Hussain’s MQM is influential in urban areas of Pakistan’s southern province of Sindh, including its restive port city of Karachi.