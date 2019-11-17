Policeman killed,40 arrested over hike in petrol prices

A policemen has been killed and forty people have been arrested in Iran in the protest against the hike in petrol prices. The protestors clashed with the police in the central Iranian city of Yazd. A policeman has been kille din the clash.

Protests flared across Iran on Friday hours after it was announced the price of petrol would be increased by 50% for the first 60 litres and 300% for anything above that each month.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has backed the government’s decision to increase the prices. The country’s state television reported Khamenei saying that those setting fire to public property during protests are backed by counter-revolutionaries and the enemies of Iran.