Sameera Reddy shares picture with daughter and writes a touching note

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy has shared a picture with her daughter Nyra. She also With it, she also wrote a touching note about how the girl child is a blessing and never a burden.

“To have a lil girl is such joy! Can’t even understand how In our country the girl child was considered a burden ? I say ‘was’ because I hope that mindset has really changed . I still hear how in big urban families they prefer the firstborn to be a boy but i can tell you as one of three girls in my family we have achieved more than any boy could have! #girlpower #equal #girlchild #proud #babygirl #india #momlife,” she wrote with her post. In the picture, she is seen playing with Nyra, swinging her in her arms.

Sameera and her husband Akshai Varde welcomed their second child, Nyra in July. She married businessman Akshai in 2014. She gave birth to Hans in 2015.