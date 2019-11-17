Shia Waqf board Chief Wasim Rizvi, “Asaduddin Owaisi is like ISIS head Baghdadi”

The Shia Waqf board Chief Wasim Rizvi compared AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi to IS chief Abubecker Al Baghdadi.He likened Owaisi to Baghdadi on Saturday in response to latters comment that he is not content with Supreme Court ruling on Ayodhya.

Shia Waqf chief Wasim said”There is no distinction between Owaisi and Al Baghdadi, Baghdadi spreads terror with arms,ammunitions and militia while Asaduddin propogates it with his words.Owaisi and Muslim Personal Law board should be banned from influencing Muslims towards orienting them to terror “.

The Hyderabad MP had earlier commented that the case was not fought in SC for a piece of land but for justice, and asked Sunni Waqf board to not accept the 5 acres of land granted by SC ruling. He also pointed out that the verdict while holding the Mosque demolition as an ‘unlawful act’ leaves it with out punitive measures