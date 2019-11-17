Swami Sandeepananda Giri shares a silent troll on ‘Air India’, ‘BPCL’ sale: See what he meant

The union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that by March 2020, the majority shares of public sector undertakings (PSU) Air India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation limited (BPCL) will be on sale. By selling the sales of these two PSUs the union government aims to gather around Rs.1 lakh crore.

The decision by the union government has aroused criticism form the part of left parties and opposition.

Swami Sandeepananda Giri has now come forward trolling. this. Swami Sandeepananda Giri has shared a silent troll on his social media handle today.

Swami Sandeepananda Giri has shared a poster on his Facebook page. ‘Mega Sale, limited Offer’, the poster reads.

See Facebook post by Swami Sandeepananda Giri: