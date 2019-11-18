Yogi Adityanath govt plans to change the name of ‘Agra’

After changing the names of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Mughalsarai to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to change the name of Agra to Agravan.

The state government has asked the Ambedkar University in Agra to look into the historical aspect of the name. The history department of the university is now looking at the proposal.

Prof Sugam Anand, head of the department of history in Dr B R Ambedkar University of Agra, confirmed this to IANS. He said, “we have received a letter from the state government to look for historical evidence if Agra city was known by any other name. We have begun the research and will reply to the letter.”

According to sources, the Yogi government is planning to change the name from Agra to Agravan since some historians believe that this was the original name of the city that is home to the Taj Mahal.