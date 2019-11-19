Apartments of Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Iqbal Mirchi to be auctioned today

An auction of two flats in Juhu, Mumbai belonging to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s aide, the late Iqbal Mirchi, will be conducted on Tuesday. The auction is conducted will be conducted by the Union finance ministry under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA). This is part of the government’s crackdown against Dawood’s syndicate in India.

The reserve price of the two apartments, which are together 1,200 square feet in size, has been fixed at ?3.45 crore and the auction will happen at the office of Competent Authority in Nariman Point.

The apartments — flat number 501 and 502 in Milton Apartments Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, Juhu Tara Road, Santacruz (West) — are two of the 25 properties identified by law enforcement agencies for having links to Mirchi.

Mirchi died in 2013 of a heart attack in London at age 63.