25 migrants found alive in refrigerated truck

25 illegal migrants were found alive in a refrigerated container in Netherlands. The migrants were found in on a boat sailing from the Netherlands to Britain on Tuesday.

The people were given necessary medication and two were taken to the hospital. The nationality of the people were not known.

The boat which was going to Felixstowe was returned to the Dutch port of Vlaardingen by the authorities after they found the migrants in it. The migrants were come on board on a lorry. The driver of the lorry was arrested by the police.

“On board a ship it turned out that several people were found in a cooling container. The ship returned to the harbour. Two people were transported to hospital for extra medical care. Twenty-three people were transferred to a police location after a medical check-up”, said the Rotterdam region emergency services on Twitter.

Earlier 39 Vietnamese people were found dead in a refrigerated truck in Britain .