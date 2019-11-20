Newly-elected Lankan president accepts Imran Khan’s Invitation

Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has accepted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s invitation to visit his country, the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo said today.

Imran Khan on Tuesday telephoned President Rajapaksa to congratulate him on his electoral win and invited him to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

The Sri Lankan President will first travel to India on November 29 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said on Tuesday. This is likely to be his first official visit abroad after assuming office.

Mr Jaishankar arrived in Colombo on Tuesday on an unannounced two-day visit. He became the first foreign dignitary to call on President Rajapaksa.

According to Sri Lankan officials, the minister carried a letter of personal congratulations to President Rajapaksa from Prime Minister Modi and the invitation to visit India.

Gotabhaya Rajapaksa stormed to victory in Sri Lanka’s presidential elections, the result of which was declared on Sunday.