Postal service to India restored by pakistan

Pakistan has restored the postal service to India. The postal service to India was suspended for over three months. Pakistan had suspended the service after the tensions escalated between the two countries over Kashmir issue.

Pakistan government has allowed its citizens to send letters to their relatives living in India. Pakistan Post has sent a formal circular to the post offices across the country.

From now Pakistan citizens will be able to send letters, registries and express letters to India. However, transportation of parcels and other goods will be restricted.

Pakistanis have constantly demanded the government to restore the services.