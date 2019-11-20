Sabarimala pilgrim from Mumbai dies after darshan

A 76-year-old Ayyappa devotee from Mumbai, who was returning after darshan, died following heart attack on Wednesday, police said. The deceased, M V Balan, from Chembur was being taken on a ‘dolly’ when he complained of chest pain.

Though he was rushed to an emergency medical centre and later to a cardiac care centre, his life could not be saved, police said. The dolly system at Sabarimala is a carriage system for elderly devotees and those with physical disabilities who would be unable to trek the hill shrine.

They are carried by four people on a chair tied to two poles..