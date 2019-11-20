State government extends financial assistance to Hajj pilgrims

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to extend the financial assistance to Hajj pilgrims. The government has issued a financial order on Tuesday extending financial assistance to Hajj pilgrims for expenses other than travel expenditure.

“The assistance will be Rs,60,000 for pilgrims having an annual income less than Rs.3 lakhs, and Rs.30,000 for pilgrims having an annual income more than Rs.3 lakhs. The expenditure shall be met from the BE 2019-20 of Andhra Pradesh Hajj Committee for this scheme” said the order of the government.

The Andhra Pradesh Hajj Committee has also made arrangements for free accomodation and food to Hajj pilgrims from the time of their reporting to the camp to their departure on the pilgrimage.