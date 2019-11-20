Stone pelting in kashmir decreased after abrogation of Article 370: Home ministry

The stone pelting incidents in the Jammu and Kashmir has been decreased after the union government revoked the special status of the state by abrogating the Article 370 and Article 35. This was revealed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The MHA as reply to a question raised in Indian Parliament by Kanak Mal Katara MP has revealed this.

Since August 5, 2019, to November 15, 2019, 765 persons have been arrested related to stone-pelting incidents. A total of 190 stone-pelting cases had been filed during the same period.8 people had been chargesheeted in the terror funding cases so far.

On August 5, the union government scrapped the Article 370 . The state was also divided into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Many restrictions including communication blockade were imposed after the decision in the Kashmir Valley. Many leaders of the Valley including Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were put under house arrest. On October 14, the government restored postpaid mobile services in the area.