Tiger Shroff shares his rugged look

Shooting for the Bollywood film ‘Baaghi 3’ is progressing. The film is the third franchise of ‘Baaghi’ starring Tiger Shroff. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan.

Tiger Shroff has recently shared his new look from the the film on social media. Tiger posted a picture of his tanned physique on Instagram and mentioned that the picture was clicked on the second-day shoot of his flick. He captioned it as, “#baaghi3 #actionday2”.

In the movie ‘Baaghi 3’, the Tiger will be seen paired with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie will also feature Riteish Deshmukh. The movie is expected to release in March 2020.

Tiger was last seen in the year’s highest grosser action-thriller ‘War’ alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Tiger will next be seen in ‘Rambo’ which is a remake of the Rambo film series. The movie will be released in 2020.