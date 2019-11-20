Vingajoy launches low priced wireless speakers in India

VINGAJOY has announced that its low priced wireless speakers have been launched in India. The wireless Bluetooth speaker ‘Maxx Sound SP-6640’ price at Rs.999 is available at the company’s official website and on offline retail stores.

The wireless speaker has compact design, wireless charging and Bluetooth connectivity. The speaker comes in 4 colour options- Green, Red, Blue and black-. The speaker can be connected to any smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth.

Aux, Pen Drive, SD card and FM radio connectivity are also supported. It comes with up to 4 hours of continuous playback time and a USB 2.0 port for charging.