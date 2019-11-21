Complaint filed against Shiv Sena chief for ‘cheating’ voters

A complaint of “cheating” has been filed against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and two other leaders in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district for seeking votes in the name of Hindutva, but not forming government with pre-poll ally BJP, an official said on Thursday. A written application in this regard against Thackeray and two other party leaders was submitted at the Begumpura Police Station in Aurangabad district, around 325km from here, by a BJP supporter, Ratnakar Choure, on Wednesday night, the official said.

“We received the application for the same and have forwarded it to Special Branch,” he said. According to the complainant, during the campaign for the October 21 Assembly election, Thackeray, newly-elected Sena MLA Pradeep Jaiswal (Aurangabad Central) and the party’s former MP Chandrakant Khaire sought votes for the Sena-BJP alliance in the name of protecting Hindutva.

On their appeal, the complainant said he and his family members, voters in the of Aurangabad Central constituency, cast their voters in favour of Jaiswal, the Sena -BJP alliance candidate from the seat.