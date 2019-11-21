Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu charged in corruption cases

Israel’s attorney general on Thursday formally charged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a series of corruption cases. The indictment throws the country’s paralyzed political system into further disarray and threatening the long-time leader’s grip on power.

Capping a three-year investigation, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit charged Netanyahu with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three different scandals. It is the first time a sitting Israeli prime minister has been charged with a crime.

Addressing reporters Thursday, Mandelblit said the indictment was a “heavy-hearted decision” based solely on professional considerations. He rejected suggestions that the indictment was politically motivated.