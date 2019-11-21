Microsoft is adding Gmail,Drive, Calendar into Outlook

Software giant Microsoft is planning to integrate some of Google’s services into Outlook.com webmail client. Microsoft has started testing integrating Gmail, Google Drive and Google Calendar on some of the Outlook account. Once the testing is finished , the Google’s services will be automatically displayed inside Outlook.com on the internet.

The feature does not allow adding more than one Google account and as it is an early test, switching between Outlook and Gmail accounts refreshes the entire page.

You can now add your gmail account on https://t.co/qrV9WCmJyQ ! pic.twitter.com/KYvZe6wx7q — Florian B (@flobo09) November 20, 2019

The integration is similar to how outlook works on mobile devices with separate in boxes and side-by side integration in the calendar. With Google Drive integration you can attach documents and files from Drive to both Gmail and Outlook email.

Till now the Microsoft has made any public announcement about this new feature.