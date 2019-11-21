“Miracle and wonder will happen in 2021”,says Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday told reporters that the state of Tamil Nadu will ensure a huge miracle in the 2021 Assembly polls. On Tuesday, Rajinikanth had said he would join hands with actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan for the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu if such a situation arose.

Rajinikanth, who has announced he would launch his political party to contest the state assembly elections due in 2021, was responding to questions from reporters on Haasan’s remarks earlier on Tuesday that he (the latter) would join hands with him for Tamil Nadu’s welfare.

“If a situation arises wherein me and Kamal have to join hands for the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu, we will surely come together,” Rajinikanth said in a brief interaction with media at the airport.