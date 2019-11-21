UAE Weather: Rain to continue in Dubai

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in UAE has forecasted that unstable weather will continue in the country. The weather forecasting agency predicted that on Thursday the sky will be cloudy, with wind speed expected to reach up to 50kmph. The seas will be very rough.

On Friday, November 22, the weather will be partly cloudy, with some light rainfall expected. Wind speeds will reduce and the seas will be moderate. Similar weather pattern will persist on Saturday and Sunday.

Unstable weather conditions will prevail across the country, with more rain – accompanied by thunder and lightning – said the agency. Strong winds will blow up dust and sand over exposed areas with poor horizontal visibility.