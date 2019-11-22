Actress Shilpa Shetty shares anniversary video made by husband : Watch Here

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra completed 10 years of being husband and wife and the lovey-dovey couple on this occasion treated their fans with their vacation pics from Japan’s Kyoto. The fitness diva wished her husband on the special day with an adorable Instagram post.

Sharing a boomerang video of a loved-up moment from the couple’s stay at luxury spa resort Aman Kyoto, Shilpa dedicated this message to her “soulmate”: “Living on love and fresh air… literally. This place is as picturesque as a postcard. Proves nature is at its best when untouched. Not only catching the beautiful autumn colours in Kyoto but also caught a kiss in time.”

The actress then rounded her anniversary post with “Happy anniversary, my cookie Raj Kundra… 10 years… and not counting” and added these in the hashtags: “soul mates” and “kiss of love”.