Air India to operate ‘Jumbo’ service from Kozhikode

The Public sector air carrier of India, Air India will launch ‘Jumbo’ service from Kozhikode International Airport. The Boeing 747-400 jumbo jet will operate in the Jeddah-kozhikode route from December 25.

The flight will depart from Jeddah at 11.05 pm and will reach at Kozhikode at 7.30 am. The booking for this flight will start from next week.

The jumbo jet service will fly from Delhi to Kozhikode and then depart to Jeddah. The flight will leave from Delhi at 11 am and will arrive at Kozhikode at 5.00 pm and then leave to Jeddah at 6.30 pm. By this Air India will be able to operate a non-stop service on Delhi-Kozhikode route.

The same jumbo jet flights operating to European countries will be used in the Jeddah-kozhikode route.