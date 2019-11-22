Congress wants a ‘grand temple’ to be built in Ayodhya: Sachin Pilot

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot said his party is also a votary of a Ram Mandir at the disputed site. With the SC judgment out, the Congress is eagerly awaiting the construction of a grand temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi, he told reporters on Friday.

Pilot, who is currently serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, said the politicisation of the sensitive matter should finally come to a halt. The apex verdict should be considered as the final settlement of the dispute for everyone, Pilot added.