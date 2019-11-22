Couple’s post wedding shoot in mud goes viral : See Pics

Couples choose their dream destinations and venues to pose in front of the camera and create memories to cherish for a lifetime. Wedding photoshoots are also a great way to bring specific fantasies to reality. Take this South Indian couple, for instance. They have gone a little extra (dirty) after they decided to roll in the mud and pose for their wedding shoots.

Facebook account, ‘Binu Seens Photography’ uploaded a series of pictures of the couple only identified as Jose and Anisha and that it was a post-wedding shoot. He even posted a video showing how he and the pair managed to get these so filmy pictures in between paddy field in the Southern part of India.