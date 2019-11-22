Dabangg 3 : Much-awaited video of Yu Karke is out,watch here

Salman and Sonakshi dropped the video which features the superstar romanticising the six yards of grace. Crooned by Salman himself and Payal Dev, the music is credited to Sajid-Wajid while the lyrics have been penned by Danish Sabri.

The song offers to be a trick-or-treat moment as fans get to hear Salman croon yet another song in his voice after Chandi ki Daal pe Sone ka Mor in Hello Brother, Hangover in Kick and later, Main Hoon Hero in the movie Hero while the ridiculous lines of the latest song end with bizarre kissing sounds making us cringe.