Google adds Google Lens to Chrome for phones

The search engine giant Google has come with a new announcement. Google has now included Google Lens to the Chrome browser for smartphones.

But users have to manually enable the feature before they want to use it. Google Lens comes pre-installed on some smartphone cameras.

Using Google Lens means that the image you are searching with is analysed so users can search for similar photographs, not just exact copies.

This is a big improvement over the previous search by image option. For example, using it on this image of several breeds of dogs, Lens was able to identify the breeds as well as find related images.

The feature is available for all users but, they have to make sure they have updated to the latest version.