See the full list of features added by WhatsApp in 2019

The social media messaging app whatsApp,owned by Facebook has rolled out many new features this year. The main among them are the dark mode, improved group privacy settings, fingerprint unlock feature, and even Netflix trailer in-app streaming support.

Here is the full list of all features that are added by whatsapp this year.

See the list:

1. WhatsApp Business app for iPhone

WhatsApp started rolling out the Business App for iPhone users earlier this year in India, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, the UK, and the US.

2. Group Privacy Settings

WhatsApp rolled out the updated group privacy settings globally which gives the control to select which of contacts can add you to a group on the instant messages.

3. Biometric authentication

Both Android and iOS users can now lock automatically and unlock the app only with their fingerprint.

4. Consecutive voice messages

This feature allows for auto-playing of two or more voice messages sent one after the other to Android, iOS users and WhatsApp Web.

5. Status Updates as Facebook Stories

This feature lets you share your WhatsApp Status on to Facebook Stories and has been rolled out to Android and iPhone users.

6. ‘Frequently Forwarded’ label in India

7. Tipline feature

This feature was introduced to prevent spreading of fake news ahead of the general elections in India.

8. Enhanced PiP mode in Android, Web

9. Netflix trailer support

In November, WhatsApp was spotted being able to stream Netflix video trailers in-app.

10. Opi Stickers support

WhatsApp added an Opi sticker pack designed by Colombian illustrator Oscar Ospina, in June this year.

11. Limits forwards to 5 chats globally

12. Reply Privately for iPhone

13. 3D Touch to preview Status on iPhone

14. Group call shortcut

New WhatsApp features in 2019 (Beta)

1. New camera icon

2. Emoji-related features

3. Splash Screen

4. Hide Muted Status Updates

5.Audio playback in notifications

6. Memoji Stickers on iOS

7. Quick Media Edit feature

8. Animated stickers

9. Increasing audio files limit

10. Short Link feature for iPhone

11. Redesigned Settings menu for Android

12. Download Single Sticker option

13. Shared Media Options

14. iPhone app redesign

15. Redesigned Facebook Logo

Source: Gadgets.ndtv.com