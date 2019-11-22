“The lathicharge on JNU students in Delhi was inhuman”: Shiv Sena attacks BJP over lathicharge on JNU students

The former ally of BJP, Shiv Sena has come with severe attack against the union government led by BJP over the lathicharge on the protesting students of JNU. Shiv Sena termed the attack as ‘inhuman’. Sena claimed that the lathicharge on JNU students, including those challenged visually, during a protest against hostel fee hike, saying no government should run amok in this manner.

In an editorial written on the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena ‘Saamana’, the party has raised its criticism.

“The lathicharge on JNU students in Delhi was inhuman… The BJP would have created a ruckus in Parliament and organisations like ABVP would have given a call for nationwide bandh had such an incident taken place during the Congress rule,” reads the editorial .

“The police force which thrashes visually-challenged ones cannot be servants of people and protectors of law. Do not trample down at least the students. No government should run amok in this manner,” it said.

It said the minister concerned could have reached out to the students and heard their grudge out.