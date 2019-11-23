Modi Govt approves setting up 26 Medical Colleges under CSS scheme

Under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) – ‘Establishment of new Medical Colleges attached with existing district/ referral hospitals’ the centre has approved setting up 26 new medical colleges. The news was shared at the Lok Sabha by Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State Ministry of Health and Family Welfare while replying to the questions asked by S Snanathiraviam, Basanta Kumar Panda and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka.

The government has given its approval to establish Medical Colleges in six states and union territories including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh under the third phase of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS).

Since the state of Tamil Nadu was not covered in the first two phases, six medical colleges have been approved in the third phase, the minister mentioned in his reply. When asked about the government’s plan to approve a new medical college at Rayagada and regarding establishing a medical college in the Kalahandi district, the minister added that under the third phase of the scheme, no proposal for new medical colleges at Rayagada and Kalahandi, Odisha has been received from the government of Odisha.

The centre anticipates to set up 75 more medical colleges by 2022-23 under the third phase of the CSS for ‘Establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district or referral hospitals which has been approved on August 28.