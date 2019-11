In a tragic incident a minibus overturned in Nagaur district of Rajasthan killing 13 and injuring an another 10.

The accident occurred around 3:30 am when the minibus was returning from a shrine near Hisar district and were travelling to their destination in Latur and Sholapur district in Maharashtra.It is reported that the attempt to save a stray bull standing in the road caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle and the accident happened.