Rakhi Sawant’s predictive video post on Maharashtra high drama becomes viral

Rakhi Sawant the Bollywood celebrity who has social media presence all the time shared a prophetic post on Friday which is viral now and has been shared 41,000 times.

In the short clip posted on Friday, Rakhi warns NCP,Congress and Shivsena to form the government keeping aside there petty differences or else it will be too late.The actress says that she is a Mumbaikar and is worried by the political instability in the state.She also warns Shivsena that if Modiji enters the stage of Maharashtra politics they will lose for sure.

The video posted on Friday had a prophetic climax as the BJPs Fadnavis took charge as Maharashtra CM on Saturday Early morning .Ajit Pawar of NCP took oath as Dy,CM.