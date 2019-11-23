Trailer of ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ starring Mahesh Babu released: Video

The teaser of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s new film ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ is released. The teaser was released by the actor on social media.The film will be released on ‘Sankranti’.

In the teaser, Mahesh Babu is seen in a full-fledged army commando avatar. The high-octane action sequences of the film has already taken the internet by storm.

“Here it is! #SarileruNeekevvaruTeaser This Sankranti is going to be a memorable one…”Mahesh Babu captioned.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film is slated for a release on Sankranti 2020. Sarileru Neekevvaru is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their banner AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.