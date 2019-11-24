1.2 billion records of confidential data exposed from unprotected server

A team of cyber security researchers revealed that around 1.2 billion records of confidential personal data were exposed from a unprotected server. The research team has found serious flaw in the server.

The Unprotected Elasticsearch server has exposed confidential personal records including email addresses, phone numbers, social media profiles, job titles, locations and employers. This was revealed by Cnet, a cyber security research team.

The exposed data include an index sourced from data enrichment company named People Data Labs(PDL) and it contained 622 million unique email addresses. However, PDL did not own the server. It is doubted that a customer failed to properly secure the data base.