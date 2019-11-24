Akshay Kumar’s ‘filhal’ creates new record

Akshay kumar is the highest paid actor in the Bollywood industry. The films of the national award winning actor has been super hits for last many years. The actor is giving back to back hits in the last few years.

And now the actor has also grabbed a new record. Akshay Kumar’s debut music video, ‘Filhall’, has now become the fastest Indian music video to get more than 200 million views in India on YouTube.

“#Filhall is growing every second! Thanks to your love and support we’ve crossed 200 million views and have number 1 trending across streaming platforms! Couldn’t have asked for more…” , Akshay Kumar tweeted.

#Filhall is growing every second! Thanks to your love and support we’ve crossed 200 million views and have number 1 trending across streaming platforms! Couldn’t have asked for more ?? @BPraak @NupurSanon @yourjaani @arvinderkhaira @azeem2112 pic.twitter.com/TezvlcdcRA — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 23, 2019

In the music video, Akshay Kumar stars opposite Nupur Sanon, the younger sister of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon. Kriti Sanon has recently acted along with Akshay Kumar in ‘Housefull 4’.