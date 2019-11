Adopting a recent tougher tone on US, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Beijing wants a trade deal with US on the principle of mutual respect and equality but is not ‘afraid’ to start a trade war.

Xi iterated the Chinese stance to a US delegation from Bloomberg’s New Economy Forum at the Beijing’s ornate Great Hall of the People.“We want to work for a Phase 1 agreement on the basis of mutual respect and equality,” Xi told the group.