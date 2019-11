Naxals on Sunday set nine vehicles, including a dumper and one JCB, on fire Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada area, news agency ANI reported. The development comes hours after three Naxals were arrested and two women Naxals surrendered themselves before police in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

Chhattisgarh: 9 vehicles including Dumper and JCB set on fire by naxals in Dantewada, today. pic.twitter.com/smSxfTyjwp — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2019