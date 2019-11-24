Teacher dancing to a Bollywood song is rocking internet: watch video

A video of a teacher dancing to a popular Bollywood song is rocking internet. The social media has made Tshering Doma Bhutia, a teacher from Sikkim an online sensation.

Tshering Doma Bhutia has won the hearts of all those who had seen the powerful dance moves of her. The teacher from Sikkim danced during an event which took place on Children’s Day.

The video of the dance was shared on Melli Government Secondary School’s Facebook page. Bhutia teaches at this school.

In the video, she dances on the famous ‘Malhari song’ from Ranveer Singh-starrer film ‘Bajirao Mastani’. At one point some students join her too. Towards the end, a few people from the audience show their skill.

The video was shared on November 16. Till now the video has gathered 50,000 views and it has also gathered over 1,000 reactions and about 270 shared.