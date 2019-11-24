‘Thalaivi’: Kangana Ranaut’s transformation into Jayalalithaa will leave you stunned

The first look poster of multilingual movie ‘Thalaivi’ was released. The film is based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Dr.J.Jayalaitha.

National award winning Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is portraying the role of Jayalalitha in the film. The trilingual movie is directed by A.L Vijay.

Kangana has put enormous effort to do the role of the celebrated actress and administrator Jayalalitha. From learning Tamil, Bharatnatyam to sitting through arduous prosthetics sessions, Kangana has been leaving no stone unturned in preparation for the role.

First glimpse of #Jayalalitha biopic… Kangana Ranaut in #Thalaivi… Directed by Vijay… Produced by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh… 26 June 2020 release. #ThalaiviFirstLook pic.twitter.com/idRfL6iLMW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2019

The firstlook poster show Kangana in two distinct looks . The first look teaser shows the early years of Jayalalithaa’s career when she was a superstar heroine, and the focus then shifts to her years as a politician, a look that everyone had been eagerly waiting for.

First look poster… Kangana Ranaut in #Jayalalitha biopic… Titled #Thalaivi… Directed by Vijay… Produced by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh… 26 June 2020 release. #ThalaiviFirstLook pic.twitter.com/WIoJTOxM45 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2019

The film is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Iduri and Shaailesh R Singh. The film is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 26th June 2020.