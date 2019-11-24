” There will be no party named Shiv Sena after six months. It will be wiped out”, claims Union Minister

Senior BJP leader from Karnataka and Union Minister D.V.Sadananda Gowda claimed that Shiv Sena will be wiped out in six months.

” We would have got two-third majority in Maharashtra elections if we would have gone independently. I feel that there will be no party named Shiv Sena after six months. It will be wiped out”, Sadananda Gowda said in Bengaluru.

” We got 106 seats in Maharashtra election. Shiv Sena got 56. BJP was the single largest party. Shiv Sena was with us from the past 30 years. However, it wanted to enjoy power now. They also held a meeting with NCP and Congress. There is a common minimum programme while having this sort of alliance”, added the union minister.