UP Muzaffarnagar: BSc student abducted and raped in a moving car

A 24-year-old college student was allegedly abducted and raped in a moving car by a 26-year-old man. The act also being filmed by his friends in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday.

The victim, who is a BSc student, was heading to college from her house on Saturday morning when she was waylaid on Bhopa Road by a car with Subodh and two of his friends in it as per new Mandi station officer Sanjiv Kumar.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl’s uncle, she was abducted in the car by the accused and force-fed intoxicant at gunpoint.Subodh raped her in the moving car while the act was filmed by his friends, the complaint stated. A few hours later, the victim was dropped outside her college and threatened of dire consequences if she reported about the incident, it stated.