Watch the video of two men engaged in ‘window shade war’: Video

A video of two men engaged in a ‘window shade war ‘ is splitting internet. The video details a clash between two grown up men – over flight’s window shade. The video was shared on the social media handle Instagram.

The video shows one man opening the window panel and another closing it.

“Window shade wars! All windows were to be open for descent per this airline request, hence why dude in back had his open; not fake. These. Are. Grown. Men”, the video was captioned.

The video was shared on November 18. Till now the video has gathered over 4.7 lakh views.

See the funny video: