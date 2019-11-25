Google launches Nest Mini Smart Speaker in India : Price and Features

Google launched the Google Nest Mini smart speaker alongside the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones at its Made by Google event back in October this year. Now, nearly a month later the tech giant has launched the Google Home Mini successor in India. The Google Nest Mini is priced at Rs 4,499 in India and it will be available on Flipkart in Chalk and Charcoal colour variants starting today.

Upon its launch, the Indian e-retailer is offering a number of interesting offers to the customers. As a part of the launch offer Federal Bank Debit Card owners will get an instant discount of 10 per cent, while HDFC Bank Debit Card owners will get a cashback of 10 per cent. Customers who have a Flipkart Axis Bank Debit will get a cashback of five per cent while Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card owners will get five per cent extra off on the purchase of the Nest Mini smart speaker. Besides this, all customers will get an ad-free music streaming service from Gaana March 31, 2021.