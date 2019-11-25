Modi Govt depolyed MARCOS ,Garud Commandos and Para SF for counter-terror operations

Modi Govt has deployed combined special operations forces of the Army, Navy and Air Force to intensify anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir. As per reports, the newly raised division comprising of special-ops officers from all the three forces is to be called Armed Forces Special Operations Division (AFSOD)

ANI has reported quoting Defence Ministry sources that the three special forces, Armys Para(special forces), Air Force’s Garud commandos and Navy’s Marine Commandoes (MARCOS) will be deployed under the new division in Jammu and Kashmir.

It is notable here that the special forces had been operating in Kashmir earlier too. But this will be the first time they are being deployed under a common division, AFSOD, and will work together.

The AFSOD is placed under a serving Major General of the India Army. As per an India Today report, the troops have been deployed mainly in Srinagar and other areas around it.

While Garud Commandoes have been deployed around the Lolab and Hajin areas, MARCOS have been operating in and around the Wular lake.