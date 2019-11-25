Tamil singer Chinmayi Shripada slams Swiggy boy for his advice to wear a ‘shawl’

Tamil playback singer Chinmayi Shripada had entered into a debate when she commented on a post by a Swiggy customer who was advised by the delivery boy to wear modest clothing when opening the door for taking delivery.

The woman was advised to wear a dupatta to cover her plunging neck line by the Swiggy delivery boy.The woman soon took to twitter asking Swiggy to stop there delivery boys from commenting on customers attire and added that otherwise customers would have the extra duty to teach manners to Swiggy boys.

Chinmayi Shripada joined the thread and supported the woman tweeting “Those who stare at the breasts are not properly properly breast-fed in childhood”.The debate is hot in Twitter with alternate side arguing that the delivery boys should also be respected by modest clothing when receiving the food. Chinmayi also tweeted , she will block all who raise an objection to her perception.