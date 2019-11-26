Lok Sabha speaker to take strict action action against Congress MPs from Kerala

Congress MPs from Kerala may get strict disciplinary and serious actions from Lok Sabha speaker over the vociferous protests over the chaotic situation in Maharashtra. It is reported that Hibi Eden T.N. Prathapan, who were suspended for just one day may be suspended for five years.

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders have alleged that the security personnel had manhandled women parliamentarians of the party. Congress MP Ramya Haridas has handed over an official complaint regarding this to the speaker.

The Congress’s leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, made similar allegations. “We have never experienced this inside parliament. We will be waiting to see what action is been taken against responsible people,” he said.