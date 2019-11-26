Modi Govt committed to serve 130 crore Indians,says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah today said the Narendra Modi government is committed to ensure the unity and integrity of the country by following the ideals of BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, and serve 130 crore Indians.In a series of tweets on the occasion of the Constitution Day, Mr Shah said the Constitution is the soul of Indian democracy.

“As a true guard of the Constitution, the Modi government is committed to upholding the unity and integrity of the country, following the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar, with a resolve of welfare of 130 crore countrymen,” he said.

Congratulating everyone on the Constitution Day, Mr Shah said the Constitution is the soul of Indian democracy.