Police officer suspended for posting objectionable photos of PM Modi

UP: A police sub-inspector was suspended for allegedly posting objectionable photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, police said on Tuesday.

“Sub-inspector Anand Gautam, who was posted at Kadipur Kotwali, uploaded indecent photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. He also made derogatory comments on the Union home minister, the BJP and the RSS office bearers,” Superintendent of Police Himanshu Kumar said.

“Gautam also accused the government of working against the interest of a particular caste,” he added.The cyber cell of police informed about the objectionable posts on Sunday, following which Gautam was suspended, Kumar said.