Ravi shastri to Rishabh Pant,”Sacrifices and hard work only will make a better cricketer”

Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri took the time to give a valuable piece of advice to India’s young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Shastri said he gathered various permutations and combinations during his tenure as a broadcaster of the game and asked Pant to settle down and properly discover his talents.

“Nothing. Just tell him that you are young and nobody expects you to learn everything in one day. You are bound to make mistakes, but as long as you sit down and think about ways to rectify those mistakes, you know that is what this game will teach you. You are not going to be a superstar in one day. You will have your ups and your downs. That is life, but the more you work harder, the more the sacrifices you make, the better you will become,” Shastri told IANS in an interview.